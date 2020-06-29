HealthTech Startups in Africa Reach All-Time High

There are currently 180 actively operating health-tech focussed startups across the African continent, according to the High Tech Health: Exploring the African E-health Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 report, released by Disrupt Africa.

According to the report, this number of startups has grown by 56.5 per cent over the last three years and has seen significant investment despite the COVID-19 pandemic as more than half of all funding to have gone into the space in the past five years was transacted in the first half of 2020. So far this year, e-health startups have raised over US$90 million.

“Interest in the e-health space in Africa has accelerated in the last 18 months, and with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a sudden spotlight on e-health startups,” says Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.





“In many ways now is a great time for the continent’s health-tech sector – there’s huge opportunities to prove concepts, gain traction, and achieve lasting change in healthcare.”

“Africa’s health-tech sector is suddenly emerging as one of real value from an economic perspective, while the potential impact on ventures in this space is undeniable,” says Tom Jackson, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

“With startups across the continent innovating in various areas to solve very real challenges associated with the delivery of healthcare, this report shines a light on some of those most exciting innovations.”

Edited by Jenna Delport