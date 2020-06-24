Former Google Exec Takes on CMO Role at Genesys

Contact centre solutions company, Genesys has appointed former Google and Microsoft marketing executive, Joyce Kim, as chief marketing officer (CMO).

As CMO, Genesys says that Kim oversees worldwide marketing for the company and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Bates. It’s said that she will play a pivotal role in elevating the company as the undisputed leader in personalized customer experience.

Kim is to drive the overall marketing strategy and position the company for further growth by building on its market momentum as well as expanding its partner and developer ecosystem.

She brings more than two decades of technology sector experience to Genesys, with expertise in data-driven digital marketing and executing go-to-market strategies for software solutions leveraging cloud-based enterprise data, communications, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and more.





Most recently, Kim was CMO and Chief Digital Officer for Arm, where she helped build a new software as a service (SaaS) business from the ground up and oversaw company-wide digital transformation initiatives. Prior to Arm, she led marketing for global brands such as Skype and Skype for Business at Microsoft as well as product partnerships and communications for Chromebooks and Google Hangouts at Google.

“Joyce’s successful track record driving growth and delivering results for global technology companies, combined with her technical, creative and strategic acumen, will be instrumental for Genesys as we take our brand to the next level,” says Bates.

“I can’t think of a more exceptional executive than Joyce to help Genesys continue to scale and further advance our leadership in the cloud contact centre space.”

Edited by Jenna Delport