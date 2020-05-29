Nutanix Appoints New Director of GSI Business

Enterprise cloud computing company, Nutanix has announced that it has appointed Adam Tarbox as Director of Global System Integrator (GSI) Business for the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the IT industry, Tarbox moves to Nutanix from NetApp, where he spent more than a decade running the Service Provider, Channel UKI and GSI UK business units.

In his new role, Tarbox will be responsible for developing and executing an overarching regional alliance strategy for Nutanix’s GSI partners. He will lead a team distributed across the EMEA region, and be focused on driving go-to-market (GTM) activities with GSIs around joint offerings for both horizontal markets and industry verticals.

“GSI partners are a key element of our ability to deliver exactly what customers need, both in EMEA and the rest of the world,” says newly appointed Tarbox. “We currently work with almost half (44 per cent) of ‘Global 2000’ companies. Delivering with, and through, tier-one partners allows us to engage more effectively with those enterprise customers, develop joint offerings and create the solutions they need to solve their business challenges most effectively.”





Sammy Zoghlami, SVP EMEA for Nutanix, says “Adam’s background and experience makes him the ideal person to drive Nutanix’s strategic engagement with GSI partners and develop innovative joint solutions that support our customers’ requirements across the region.”

