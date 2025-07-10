Verto Launches New Auto Exchange Solution

Verto announced the launch of Auto Exchange, a new feature designed to help rate-sensitive customers secure their target foreign exchange (FX) rates without constant monitoring.

Recognizing that many businesses prioritize achieving the most favorable exchange rates and often spend valuable time tracking market fluctuations, Auto Exchange provides a seamless and efficient solution. By automating the monitoring and execution process, Verto empowers customers to capture their target rates even when they are not actively logged into the platform. With this, they can optimize their time while reducing missed opportunities.

This innovative tool allows users to set their desired exchange rate and trade amount within the Verto platform, enabling automatic execution when the Verto rate reaches their specified level.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Auto Exchange, a feature designed to bring both efficiency and peace of mind to our customers’ FX operations,” says Verto Product Director Tomasz Bilakiewicz. “No more constant refreshing or fear of missing a target rate. With Auto Exchange, businesses can set their parameters and trust Verto to execute automatically, allowing them to focus on what truly matters—growing their business.”

How Auto Exchange Works

Verto users can easily set up Auto Exchange orders within the platform by specifying: