New Partnership Aims to Tackle Africa’s Digital Skills Shortage

In a move aimed at tackling Africa’s growing digital skills crisis, Swedish global telecom education provider Apis Training has announced a strategic partnership with South Africa’s NIL Africa.

The agreement names NIL Africa as Apis Training’s official reseller for the Sub-Saharan region, expanding access to critical ICT and telecom training across one of the world’s fastest-growing digital frontiers.

For South Africa and the continent, the timing is significant. As governments and industry players push for greater digital inclusion and infrastructure growth, the demand for future-fit technical skills has outpaced supply. This partnership aims to bridge that divide—and the stakes are high.

According to the World Bank and African Union, digital transformation could add billions to Africa’s GDP over the next decade, but only if skills and infrastructure keep pace. Mobile internet usage is rising fast, and sectors like finance, health, and agriculture are rapidly adopting IoT and cloud-based solutions, but the talent pool remains critically underdeveloped.

“Building high-performance digital networks is only one piece of the puzzle. Equipping people with the knowledge to run, secure and evolve those networks is what drives sustainable change,” said Niklas Thorin, CEO of Apis Training. “With NIL Africa’s local reach and deep expertise, we can deliver tailored, industry-relevant training that truly meets the needs of African telecom professionals.”

Apis Training’s curriculum spans everything from mobile network evolution and 5G deployment to cybersecurity, IoT and cloud infrastructure—areas that are increasingly vital as Africa transitions into a digitally enabled economy.

For NIL Africa, the partnership strengthens its mission to localize global knowledge.

“Skills development in the telecom and ICT sector is not optional; it’s urgent,” commented Brad Thomas of NIL Africa. “This collaboration brings world-class learning resources directly into our ecosystem, supporting operators, regulators, and enterprises in building teams that are ready for what’s next.”

The partnership also highlights a broader trend: global companies are recognizing the long-term opportunity and value in African talent. By providing accessible, affordable training, the collaboration signals a shift from imported solutions to locally grown capacity.

Training will be delivered via Apis’s robust eLearning platform and localized support teams, with the flexibility to customize programs for regional priorities.