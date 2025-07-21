Exabeam Expands Channel & Regional Growth in India with New Hires

Exabeam has expanded its investment in India through the strategic growth of its regional team. has expanded its investment in India through the strategic growth of its regional team.

The appointments of George Joseph as Regional Sales Manager and Prabhakar A. R. Kini as Channel Account Manager, India enable Exabeam to increase its local presence to further serve the region’s evolving security needs and support its growing channel ecosystem.

As Regional Sales Manager, Joseph brings over two decades of strategic sales experience across the Indian market to the role from positions at OPSWAT, Exclusive Networks, and Pulse Secure. He will apply his experience within the IT/ cybersecurity industry to lead a customer-centric team to deliver tailored security solutions, foster long-term relationships, and boost cyber resilience in the region.

“We’re so pleased to welcome George and Prabhakar to the Exabeam team. Now is a pivotal time for cybersecurity innovation in India, and their combined expertise will play a key part in expanding our local presence,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President & General Manager, IMETA. “I’m incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved in the region over the last decade. With George and Prabhakar on board, we’re entering an exciting new growth phase as we strengthen our channel strategy and deepen our customer support to meet the demands of an increasingly dynamic threat landscape.”

Kini joins Exabeam with 12 years of experience in the IT industry and a strong foundation in product management, channel sales, and strategic business development. Within his role as Channel Account Manager, he will develop, manage, and grow relationships with Tier 1 channel partners to deliver greater threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) to end users in India.

“What’s clear is that cybersecurity is becoming a more urgent priority for business leaders in India as digital transformation efforts accelerate. These evolving needs are the driving force behind our strategic expansion into the region, reflecting our commitment to empowering local organizations with world-class TDIR capabilities,” said Dohaji. “From our dedicated infrastructure, including our local Google Cloud region, to growing our team, our focus is on meeting the unique security requirements of organizations in India—whether they operate on-premises or in the cloud. We’re excited to build on these strong foundations and trusted relationships as we continue to grow alongside our customers and partners.”