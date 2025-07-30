Damisa Launches Local Payment Rails & On/Off-Ramp Services

Damisa, the orchestration network transforming how businesses move money and data globally, has announced the official launch of local payment rails and on/off-ramp services across six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets.

This marks a major step forward in simplifying access to the digital economy for businesses and individuals in the region. Effective immediately, partners can enable instant, frictionless transactions in native GCC currencies—directly through local bank accounts—removing traditional cross-border complexities and banking delays.

With this launch, Damisa strengthens its position as a key enabler of cross-border commerce and financial innovation in the region—helping clients operate faster, more securely, and more efficiently.

“This is a foundational step in our mission to simplify asset and data transfers globally,” said Jordan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of Damisa. “By integrating directly with local financial systems across the GCC, we’re removing the friction that has historically slowed down international payments. Traditional cross-border banking can be costly, time-consuming, and opaque—especially for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. Our new infrastructure solves that.

With local payment rails and on/off-ramp capabilities in place, we’re enabling our partners to transact in native currencies instantly, without the delays, high FX fees, or compliance headaches typically associated with cross-border transactions. It’s a game-changer for how businesses in sectors like real estate, travel, education, and e-commerce operate across the region.

This launch is not just about access—it’s about empowerment. We’re helping local and international businesses unlock new markets, streamline operations, and fully participate in the digital economy with speed, transparency, and trust.”

In addition to local rails, Damisa’s platform provides a full-stack solution for global financial operations:

Cross-Border Payments :

Settle cross-border payments rapidly with reduced fees, automated AML processes, and no more banking delays.

Settle cross-border payments rapidly with reduced fees, automated AML processes, and no more banking delays. Global Collections :

Accept payments worldwide—fiat or crypto—in local currencies with seamless reconciliation and real-time visibility.

Accept payments worldwide—fiat or crypto—in local currencies with seamless reconciliation and real-time visibility. Global Payouts :

Disburse payouts globally in fiat or crypto with minimal FX costs and no hidden fees.

Disburse payouts globally in fiat or crypto with minimal FX costs and no hidden fees. Escrow Services

Secure, automated escrow with customizable terms for milestone-based or high-value transactions. These ensure funds are only released when conditions are met—ideal for real estate, education, B2B contracts, and more.

These services are delivered through Damisa Connect, an API-driven gateway giving clients access to local partners and the ability to transact in over 25 currencies with full compliance and automation.

Industries such as real estate, education, and travel are already leveraging Damisa to improve operational efficiency, automate settlement, and scale faster in emerging and frontier markets.