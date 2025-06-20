Vertiv and MultiNet Communications Announce Distribution Partnership

Vertiv has appointed MultiNet Communications as a distribution partner in Egypt.

MultiNet Communications, headquartered in Cairo and part of the UAE-based MultiNet Communications FZE group, is a specialized value-added distributor with a presence across the Middle East and Africa, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait. The company provides telecommunications and networking solutions, including fiber optics, copper systems, modular data center infrastructure, and enclosures.

At the heart of this distribution partnership lies a shared goal: enabling Egyptian businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey by providing access to Vertiv’s advanced portfolio of solutions, including power, cooling, IT management, and professional services, through a reliable and established local partner.

“We are pleased to welcome MultiNet Communications as a distribution partner,” says Ehab El Hefnawy, regional director for Northeast Africa at Vertiv. “Egypt is a driving force in Africa’s digital landscape, and as AI, edge computing, and the next-generation suite of technologies gain momentum, local companies must rely on power and cooling infrastructure that is resilient, scalable, and future-ready. By working with distribution partners like MultiNet—trusted by customers and well-rooted in the market—our technologies and expertise are always within reach.”

“We are excited to join forces with Vertiv and deliver its cutting-edge critical digital infrastructure solutions to our customers in Egypt,” says Essam Khafagi, CEO at MultiNet Communications. “This partnership strengthens our technology offering and supports our mission to be a key enabler of innovation across the region.”