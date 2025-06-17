Telkom and Partners Launch Free AI & ICT Programs for SA Youth

The Telkom Group, through the Telkom Foundation, is making strides toward closing the country’s digital divide by upskilling previously disadvantaged youth with future-ready skills to increase their chances of employability.

Telkom is calling on young people to invest in their futures by taking up the learning opportunities offered. “We believe that technology is a great equalizer. This is all about giving South African youth a fighting chance to compete, create, and contribute to a better future,” says Judy Vilakazi, Head of the Telkom Foundation.

Delivered in partnership with Netcampus Group and Microsoft, this initiative is designed to equip 100,000 South Africans aged 13 and older with critical skills needed to thrive in the 21st-century economy. The free AI Fluency Course is available through the TelkomLearn platform.

“We believe the future of work is digital, and one of the key solutions to the challenge of unemployment lies in reskilling our youth with digital skills,” Vilakazi adds.

The AI Fluency Course offers a dynamic 6-hour online course and a 30-minute expert-led webinar focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity. These are two of the most sought-after skill sets in today’s rapidly evolving job market. Participants can expect to gain foundational knowledge in these transformative fields but also position themselves as innovators and leaders in the digital age. “Just six hours of your time could change your life for the better, forever.”

”We urge all young South Africans to seize this opportunity to become future-ready. The skills acquired through this program will open doors to new career paths, foster entrepreneurial thinking, and ensure you remain competitive in the global marketplace,” she explains.

In addition to the core offering, Netcampus will sponsor 50 outstanding learners for further training and international Microsoft certification, paving the way for advanced career opportunities and global recognition.

Furthermore, Telkom is offering 210 learnership opportunities to unemployed South African youth. This ICT Learnership is a 12-month program accredited by the Media, Information, and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA).

The program offers specializations in systems development, business analysis, telecommunications network and marketing, with each participant completing four months of training followed by eight months of work placements at host employers for experiential learning.

Telkom goes further by offering value-added modules, including entrepreneurship development, financial literacy, design thinking, 4IR awareness, personal branding, and work readiness. This ensures that graduates emerge as well-rounded and competitive contributors to the workforce.