Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Updated:

Momentum Corporate Appoints New Chief Digital and Information Officer

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
Cypro Mailula as Chief Digital and Information Officer
Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

Momentum Corporate has announced the appointment of Cypro Mailula as its new Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), effective 1 October 2025.

Mailula returns to the Momentum Group with more than two decades of experience in enterprise IT, digital strategy, and technology leadership. His appointment forms part of Momentum Corporate’s broader focus to embed digital capability at the core of its operations and client experience.


He joins us from MTN, where he is currently the General Manager, leading technology operations across the Consumer, Digital, and Fintech portfolios. He previously held the position of Executive for Digital Transformation at Telkom, with a focus on platform modernization and strategic technology enablement.

“Cypro brings deep technical expertise and strong business insight, backed by a track record of delivery in high-performance IT environments,” says Dumo Mbethe, CEO of Momentum Corporate. “As we continue to execute on our 2027 Impact Strategy, his leadership will be central to building the systems, tools, and capabilities we need to serve our clients more effectively and to deliver on our purpose.”

Artificial IntelligenceMamsi Nkosi -

Africa’s First Multilingual SLM Shrinks by 75%—A Triumph for Local AI Expertise

Africa's first multilingual Small Language Model (SLM), InkubaLM, has just achieved a 75% reduction in size while maintaining performance,...
