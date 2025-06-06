Kaspersky Exposes Labubu Doll Scams on Fraudulent Sites

Kaspersky detected fraudulent platforms, often posing as legitimate retailers, that entice fans with fake offers on Labubu dolls to harvest sensitive financial information from unsuspecting buyers.

The skyrocketing popularity of Labubu dolls has triggered a wave of scam websites targeting enthusiastic collectors worldwide, with cybercriminals deploying fake online shops in multiple languages to steal payment details.

Labubu dolls, quirky plush collectibles designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and sold by Pop Mart stores in “blind boxes,” have captivated global audiences. Buyers do not know which specific doll or design they’ll get until they open it. This element of surprise, combined with the chance of getting rare or limited-edition figures, fuels the excitement and collectible frenzy.

Cybercriminals create counterfeit websites in multiple languages to deceive buyers in different regions. These fake shops often mimic the branding of trusted retailers, offering discounts or “exclusive editions” of dolls to lure victims into entering bank card details or other personal information. Pop Mart is the official retailer and creator of Labubu dolls, and scammers mimic its appearance to trick buyers into thinking they are purchasing authentic products.

Scammers are leveraging the Labubu hype with scam sites and urgent calls to action that prey on fans’ eagerness to snag rare dolls. These fraudulent platforms are now appearing in multiple languages, which broadens their reach. Fans are strongly advised to purchase Labubu dolls only from verified retailers like Pop Mart’s official channels after double-checking the website’s URL for authenticity and to avoid interacting with websites that seem suspicious,” comments Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.