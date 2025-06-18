Habib Mahakian Takes Helm at Dell South Africa

At a time when AI and digital transformation are reshaping industries across South Africa, Dell is ideally positioned to support businesses on their journey to innovation and impact.

Habib Mahakian has been appointed as Vice President and Managing Director for Dell Technologies South Africa, expanding on his current role as VP for Emerging Markets. ”I’m thrilled to announce that I’m stepping into the role of VP & Managing Director for #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦 at Dell Technologies, in addition to my current responsibilities as Vice President of Emerging Markets,” he shared on his LinkedIn.

Known for his deep experience across the continent and strong customer focus, Habib brings valuable insight into how AI, hybrid cloud, and secure infrastructure can drive real impact.

”I’m excited to lead our local teams in delivering AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to work smarter, more efficiently, and more sustainably,” He added.

In conclusion to his appointment, Mahakian said, ”I want to extend my thanks to Mohammed Amin , Adrian McDonald and our global leadership team for their confidence in our mission. As Dell continues to drive innovation, our purpose in South Africa is clear: through AI and digital innovation, we will empower businesses, communities, and the next generation of leaders to thrive. I’m looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners to explore how we can continue to shape the future of AI together in South Africa.”