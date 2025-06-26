FINASA Partners with Digital Finance Africa 2025 to Champion Fintech Growth Across South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa— IT News Africa is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Fintech Association of South Africa (FINASA) for the upcoming Digital Finance Africa 2025 summit, taking place on Thursday, 3rd July 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Now in its fifth year, Digital Finance Africa has become one of the continent’s most influential gatherings of fintech visionaries, banking executives, regulators, and cybersecurity professionals. The 2025 edition is themed “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa” and will highlight the innovative, disruptive, and transformative role of technology in shaping the future of African financial services.

FINASA’s role as a partner strengthens the summit’s core mission to foster dialogue and collaboration between key stakeholders in South Africa’s financial technology ecosystem.

Founded in 2022, FINASA is a non-profit organization formed by a group of fintech industry leaders with a vision to create a robust community where fintech companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and support providers can collaborate, share insights, and accelerate industry-wide innovation. Since its inception, FINASA has quickly become a driving force behind fintech thought leadership and ecosystem development in South Africa.

This partnership will see FINASA play a key role in curating content, contributing speakers, and mobilizing the fintech community to engage in the most critical discussions affecting their sector. From digital identity and payment innovations to regulatory clarity and financial inclusion, the agenda is deeply aligned with FINASA’s goals.

“We are proud to partner with FINASA for DFA 2025,” said Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa. “Their grassroots connection to the South African fintech community, combined with their commitment to collaboration and sustainable growth, makes them the ideal partner for a summit dedicated to advancing secure and inclusive digital finance.”

Digital Finance Africa 2025 will host a packed program including

Visionary keynote presentations

Fireside chats with African fintech unicorns

In-depth panel discussions on cybersecurity, AI, open finance, and digital regulation

An interactive exhibition featuring innovative fintech solutions

Speakers confirmed for DFA 2025 include

Adesoji Solanke— Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Absa (UK)

Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Absa (UK) Dare Okoudjou— Founder & CEO, Onafriq

Founder & CEO, Onafriq Qiniso Mthembu— Group Chief Risk Officer, JSE

Group Chief Risk Officer, JSE Romaric Sia— Group CISO, UBA Group

Group CISO, UBA Group Nkahiseng Oratile Ralepeli— VP of Product: Digital Assets, ABSA

VP of Product: Digital Assets, ABSA Mpho Sadiki—Group MD: Merchant Solutions, Network International (Payfast)

…and many more.

This partnership allows FINASA members and partners to gain exclusive access to the DFA platform, contributing to conversations that will shape regulation, funding, and innovation for years to come.

Who Should Attend:

Fintech founders and executives

Investors and venture capitalists

CTOs, CIOs, and Heads of Innovation

Regulators and compliance professionals

Technology and service providers

With more than 300 senior executives expected in attendance, DFA 2025 is a can’t-miss event for anyone involved in financial technology across Africa.

Registration is now open. Visit www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za and use promo code SAVE50@DFA for 50% off your delegate pass.

Media Contact:

Nonhlanhla Kunene

Marketing Manager

📧 events@itnewsafrica.com

🌐 www.itnewsafrica.com

📞 +27 12 012 5801