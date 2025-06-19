Cross-border Payment Solution Launches Verto Reserve

Verto announced the launch of Verto Reserve, a new feature that allows businesses to earn up to 10% interest on idle funds in G10 and African currencies, including the Nigerian Naira (NGN) and Kenyan Shilling (KES), without needing a local entity.

Customers can now fully utilize idle funds sitting in various currency wallets and accounts, achieving interest earnings of up to 10% and offering a unique opportunity for businesses to optimize their treasury management. This unified platform allows businesses to manage cross-border payments, save, and manage treasury.

Verto is offering the Reserve product with financial institution partners that have the necessary licenses in Kenya and Nigeria to provide deposit-taking services.

“We understand that businesses operating globally often hold significant balances in various currencies,” says Verto CTO Anthony Oduu. “Verto Reserve is designed to make those funds work harder. We’re thrilled to offer a truly unique all-in-one solution that allows our customers to earn interest in key African and G10 currencies, even if they don’t have a local presence in those markets.”

With Verto Reserve, Verto is an all-in-one solution, offering a powerful combination of seamless payment processing and attractive interest-earning opportunities.