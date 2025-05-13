Telkom Champions Youth Empowerment at Trialogue Conference 2025

The Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2025 is set to be a battleground for ideas, and Telkom SA SOC Limited is bringing its A-game to tackle South Africa’s stubbornly persistent youth unemployment crisis.

The numbers are brutal. With 34.2% of young South Africans (18-34 years) currently not in employment, education, or training, the need for targeted interventions is critical.

And as the latest data confirms, the burden falls disproportionately on Black African youth, with an unemployment rate of 35.8%, exceeding the national average.

Telkom recognizes that bridging the gap between learning and career opportunities is paramount. The organization’s multi-pronged approach involves the strategic initiatives of the Telkom Foundation and TelkomLearn.

“The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report paints a clear picture: skills gaps are a major threat to South Africa’s economic future,” says Judy Vilakazi, Head of Telkom Foundation. “Telkom is committed to being part of the solution, with the Telkom Foundation laying the groundwork for educational access and TelkomLearn providing the specific skills training needed to succeed.”

Today, the Telkom Foundation focuses on strengthening the foundation of education, expanding access and improving quality. Complementing this, TelkomLearn is a dynamic digital learning platform providing targeted skills development to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Together, these initiatives represent a powerful commitment to empowering the next generation.

“Addressing youth unemployment requires a collaborative effort, and Telkom is proud to be leading the charge,” says Vilakazi. “By working closely with educators, industry partners, and government stakeholders, we’re creating a comprehensive ecosystem that supports young people from education to employment. The Telkom Foundation and TelkomLearn are integral parts of this strategy, and we’re excited to share our insights and learn from others at the Trialogue Conference.”

The promise is clear: to equip young people with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

The Trialogue Conference, a leading forum for corporate social investment (CSI) and development practitioners, provides a crucial platform to address the urgent need for youth employment solutions in South Africa. What’s more, it’s a chance to move beyond rhetoric and focus on action.

Telkom’s participation is an opportunity to showcase its commitment to education, to collaboration, and, most importantly, to the next generation of South Africans.