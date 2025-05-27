SOFTSWISS Steps into the South African iGaming Tech Spotlight

SOFTSWISS, a global iGaming software, has officially entered the South African market, marking a daring new chapter in its international expansion strategy as a sponsor of Africa Tech Week 2025, taking place in Cape Town from 3–4 June.

The company, known for its award-winning iGaming software solutions, is looking to create meaningful local alliances, advance cybersecurity practices, and assist the expansion of Africa’s digital economy.

“We’re proud to be part of this vibrant ecosystem as it pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in Africa’s digital economy. I look forward to engaging with experts from around the world and sharing my experience in building strong defenses against cyber risks,” says Deputy Chief Security Officer Artem Bychkov.

SOFTSWISS aims to establish a strong presence in South Africa by expanding local partnerships, contributing to digital resilience, and promoting best practices in fields ranging from cybersecurity to responsible practices in iGaming.

With digital transformation accelerating across the continent, SOFTSWISS sees an opportunity to make a significant contribution to the regional tech landscape, particularly in areas such as cybersecurity, compliance, and secure gaming.

As SOFTSWISS prepares for new opportunities and collaborations around South Africa, its debut is intended to spark partnerships and raise the bar for technology-driven growth in the region.