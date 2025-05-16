Qlik Introduces an Agentic Experience to Accelerate Data-to-Decision Journeys

Qlik® introduced its new agentic experience to provide a single, conversational interface allowing users across the enterprise to interact naturally with data, using specialized AI agents.

Qlik’s engine is a key innovation in data exploration, visualization, and analytics. It indexes relationships across data, revealing unexpected connections. This engine enhances user and agent experience, allowing intuitive access to relationships, insights, and action across diverse data.

“There’s a growing demand for AI that does more than generate responses—enterprises want systems that can reason across complex data, explain their outputs, and drive action,” said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Worldwide Analytics & AI, IDC. “Qlik Answers combines structured and unstructured data with automation in a governed, explainable framework. It’s a strong example of how agentic AI can support real enterprise decision-making.”

The agentic experience lets users easily gain insights and take action through natural language conversations. Seamlessly integrated across Qlik Cloud—including data integration, data quality, and analytics tools—it eliminates friction, offering quick and intuitive access for smarter decisions and improved productivity.

“This new agentic experience is about removing the distance between data, decisions, and outcomes,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “People want a seamless, conversational way to engage with their data—one that fits naturally into their work and delivers clear, trusted answers in context. We’ve built this experience to reflect how decisions actually get made in a business.”

“We’re under constant pressure to make faster, better decisions with data that’s scattered across the business,” said Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Executive Officer – Senior EVP, Enterprise Division CEO, Fujitsu. “The ability to ask a question and get a trusted, contextual answer—across structured reports, unstructured content, and automated workflows—is exactly the kind of capability we’ve been waiting for. It has the potential to remove a lot of friction from how decisions actually get made.”