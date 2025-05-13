Interledger Foundation Announces the NextGen Higher Education Grant

The Interledger Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the NextGen Higher Education Grant, an initiative focused on promoting financial inclusivity through digital payment innovation.

This grant initiative, which began in February, offers up to $50,000 USD to higher education institutions that are committed to empowering students to advocate, champion, and develop solutions for inclusive digital financial systems.

The NextGen Higher Education Program aims to enhance research, curriculum development, and hands-on training in open-payment technologies and digital finance, thereby fostering emerging fintech career opportunities.

“Creating programs like this aligns with Interledger’s mission to expand access to digital financial services for the 1.4 billion people currently excluded from traditional banking,” said Chris Lawrence, Chief Program Officer at the Interledger Foundation. “The NextGen Higher Education Program serves as a catalyst, empowering students to innovate and lead the development of inclusive digital financial systems.”

The Interledger Foundation is accepting Letters of Intent (LOIs) from various higher education institutions to establish or expand programs in open-source practices, open-payment technologies, and digital financial systems. Institutions can be public or private, institutional systems, or university-affiliated research centers.

Universities must align the initiative with their undergraduate or graduate departments in computer science, information technology, business, sustainable development, or related fields.