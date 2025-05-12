Google Introduces AI Max for Search Campaigns in Africa

Google has launched a global beta of AI Max for Search Campaigns, an upgrade to its Search Ads platform that provides smarter and more intuitive advertising tools for businesses, including those in Africa, seeking to grow and expand their online presence.

AI Max is a tool that helps businesses appear in more relevant searches, even whenb potential customers don’t use the exact words they might expect. It uses the latest AI models, including Google’s Gemini technology, to expand businesses’ reach beyond traditional keyword targeting.

The feature utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance the display of ads, enabling local businesses to reach a wider customer base in the rapidly evolving online landscape.

This launch coincides with African companies negotiating a more digital economy. Businesses have more opportunities than ever to engage with local clients as more people throughout the continent use Search to make decisions, whether they’re comparing rates for solar panels in Nairobi or finding the closest tailor in Yaba. However, it’s not always simple to reach those clients, particularly in a continent as diverse and rapidly changing as Africa. AI Max can help in the situation.

“People are asking more specific questions on Search, and they expect more helpful answers,” said Brian Burdick, Senior Director of Search at Google. “With AI Max, we’re using advanced AI to better understand those questions and help businesses show up at just the right moment — with content that’s more relevant and more likely to help people find what they’re looking for.”

“We know many African entrepreneurs wear multiple hats. They’re managing stock, serving customers, and handling finances — often all at once,” said Burdick. “AI Max is about making their advertising work harder for them, not adding to their workload.”

This announcement adds to Google’s broader efforts to promote small and medium-sized businesses in Africa. Google has assisted millions of African entrepreneurs in developing the skills required for success in a digital-first environment through training programs such as the Hustle Academy and ongoing digital skills initiatives.