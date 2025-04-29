Setting up your own AI supercomputer in South Africa just got much easier

South Africa is poised for an AI revolution. However, high costs, skills shortages and difficulty in sourcing hardware have made the ambition of building AI in South Africa, for South Africans, an elusive dream. Until now.

Altron Arrow has secured the rights to distribute ASUS AI GPU hardware in South Africa. With the local AI market expected to boom in the next two years, Altron Arrow wants to enable this growth when demand takes off. “We want businesses, entrepreneurs and educational institutions to have access to the hardware and the expertise to make this happen.” says Managing Director, Renato Martins.

In addition to distributing the hardware, Altron Arrow brought in leading AI consultant Ivan Coetzee, to gain access to, and develop the right skills to deploy AI infrastructure successfully. Coetzee, who has worked extensively on AI projects in the UK is very excited about the new development. “This announcement signals a major leap forward for the local South African AI landscape,” he says. “With ASUS’s cutting-edge AI GPU technology now being distributed through Altron Arrow, South Africa gains direct access to the kind of infrastructure that’s driving AI innovation globally.”

“We’re now in a position to bring those same breakthroughs directly into South African businesses, campuses, and innovation labs. It’s a step toward real technological sovereignty — not just consuming AI, but creating with it.” Coetzee continues.

Renato emphasises the company’s readiness to meet the growing demand for AI hardware. “We have access to the hardware and skills to get you up and running in no time,” Martins says.

Now that the hardware is here, the next wave of global AI innovation is just as likely to come from Cape Town or Johannesburg as from Silicon Valley.

//Staff writer