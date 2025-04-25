Offboarded Employees and ITAM – It Doesn’t Have to Be a Mess

As today’s workplace shifted to digital, companies often focus heavily on onboarding, but what happens when an employee decides to leave? The offboarding process, especially regarding IT asset management (ITAM), is just as vital. If not managed properly, it can lead to data leaks, unreturned devices, financial loss, and license waste. The good news, however, is that with the right approach, handling IT assets tied to offboarded employees doesn’t have to be a chaotic experience.

Start with Visibility and Ownership

An effective ITAM process during offboarding depends on visibility. Organizations need a current, detailed inventory of all IT assets (laptops, phones, monitors, software licenses, VPN tokens, cloud accounts, etc.) along with who is using them. When an employee is scheduled to be offboarded, the inventory becomes the reference point for asset retrieval and reassignment.

At the same time, ownership is equally important. Every asset needs to be assigned to a specific user or department. With this level of traceability, companies ensure that nothing falls through the cracks during transitions. Modern ITAM tools can automate this tracking and trigger alerts when assets need to be reclaimed or reassigned.

Build a Cross-Functional Process

Successful offboarding isn’t an IT-only task but a team effort. HR, IT, security, and the departing employee’s manager should follow a shared checklist that includes both technical and logistical steps. These could include recovering physical hardware, revoking software access, and transferring files.

Timing matters for employees who leave. Prematurely locking someone out can disrupt ongoing projects, while delays in revoking access can open the door to security risks. Coordinated timing ensures data is secured without disrupting workflows.

Recover and Reassign Assets Effectively

Rather than buying new devices for each new hire, companies can reduce costs by reusing existing hardware. Devices from offboarded employees should be securely wiped, tested for performance, and reconfigured for new users. This approach helps extend the lifecycle of equipment and improves ROI on technology investments.

Software licenses are another area of savings. Licenses reclaimed from offboarded users can often be reassigned instead of purchasing additional seats. ITAM systems should track license allocations in real time, making it easy to see where consolidation is possible.

Plan for Remote Asset Return

Now that more employees work remotely, recovering IT assets is more complex. Hires might be located in different cities or even countries, which requires a standardized return process. It includes prepaid shipping labels, step-by-step instructions, and return deadlines to ensure assets make their way back safely.

Document and Protect the Process

Documentation is key. Every step (device retrieval, account deactivation, license reassignment) should be logged to maintain compliance and provide accountability. In regulated industries, audit trails are not optional; they’re essential.

Ultimately, the offboarding process is an opportunity to improve operational discipline. By treating ITAM as a strategic function, businesses can turn what is often a pain point into strength. Offboarded employees may be leaving the company, but that doesn’t mean IT assets should walk out the door with them.