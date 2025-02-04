Find Out How to Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats Targeting Microsoft 365

As businesses continue to adopt Microsoft 365 as a foundation for productivity and communication, they face an increasingly complicated cyber threat scenario. While Microsoft 365 provides critical security measures, emerging cyber threats are continuously challenging established safeguards.

In response to this growing concern, Cloudflare & IT News Africa are hosting an exclusive webinar on February 13, 2025, for IT professionals, security teams, and business leaders to explore how integrating Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions with Microsoft 365 can enhance cybersecurity.

Cloudflare is stepping in to help enterprises improve their defenses by offering advanced Zero Trust solutions that provide proactive protection against complex attackers.

The session will discuss practical tactics for managing risks such as phishing, data breaches, and account takeovers and demonstrate how a unified strategy may handle the difficulties of today’s cybersecurity.

Why Attend?

– Enhance Microsoft 365 Security : Learn how Cloudflare’s solutions can counter key threats to Microsoft 365 environments.

– Strengthen Your Security Posture: Understand the shared responsibility model and how to optimize protection for your organization.

– Leverage Cloudflare Zero Trust Services: Explore tools like Cloud Email Security (CES), CASB, and Access to detect, block, and isolate threats effectively.

Key Takeaways

The webinar will focus on several essential areas:

Addressing Microsoft 365 Security Challenges: Learn how a unified approach effectively mitigates evolving threats targeting productivity tools. The Shared Responsibility Model: Understand how the division of security responsibilities between Microsoft and its customers impacts protection and how you can optimize your defenses. Leveraging Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Services: Gain knowledge on utilizing Cloudflare’s CES, CASB, and Access tools to prevent, block, and isolate threats such as phishing, data exfiltration, and account takeovers. Comprehensive Threat Mitigation: Gain a deeper understanding of how to enhance detection and protection across various layers within Microsoft 365, including email, data, and applications. Actionable Security Steps: Walk away with practical advice for implementing Zero Trust principles within your Microsoft 365 environment to create a stronger defense against cyber threats.

Speaker Highlight

José Dores, Solutions Architect for Zero Trust at Cloudflare, will lead the session.

José, based in Amsterdam, is an expert in Cloudflare’s SASE and Zero Trust products, with over 12 years of experience in EMEA delivery, consulting, and sales.

He has extensive understanding from service providers and enterprise marketplaces throughout EMEA. He has an MBA, CCIE, and a variety of technical and business credentials.

Agenda

– 11:00: Introduction and Welcome (Abe Wakama)

– 11:05: Elevating Microsoft 365 Security: A Unified Approach (José Dores)

– 11:35: Live Demo Showcase (José Dores)

– 12:00: Q&As

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how Cloudflare and Microsoft 365 can work together to proactively block attacks and reduce risks, strengthening your organization’s defenses in the face of rising cyber threats.

Register for the webinar today to learn how Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions can enhance your security posture and protect your organization.

Click here to register your complimentary slot

Contact Events Customer Services at 012 012 5801

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is a global leader in connectivity and security. As a connectivity cloud company, Cloudflare empowers organizations to make their employees, applications, and networks faster and more secure everywhere. With one of the world’s largest networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of cyber threats daily, providing real-time defense against evolving digital dangers.

”At Cloudflare, we have our eyes set on an ambitious goal—to help build a better Internet. We believe that with our talented team, smart technology and engaged users we can solve some of the biggest problems on the Internet.”