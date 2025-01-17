Workday’s Report Reveals AI’s Impact on Jobs & Human Potential

A new global research report, “Elevating Human Potential: The AI Skills Revolution,” looked at AI’s impact on jobs.

Conducted by Workday and Hanover Research in November and December 2024, it surveyed 2,500 full-time workers from 22 countries, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The findings call into question the notion that AI will replace people, instead suggesting that AI will catalyze a skills revolution in which distinctively human characteristics such as empathy and ethical decision-making become the most valued assets at work. This global change is about more than just accepting new technology; it’s about maximizing human potential, developing uniquely human abilities, and redefining what it means to flourish in the age of AI.

While many fear that the rapid evolution of AI-powered agents will result in reduced roles or even unemployment, this study suggests a more optimistic future.

“The conversation around AI often focuses on fear and job loss, but we see it as an incredible opportunity,” said Jim Stratton, chief technology officer of Workday. “By embracing AI for good, we can elevate what makes us uniquely human—our creativity, our empathy, our ability to connect—and build a workplace where these skills drive success. Our research shows that workers are ready to embrace this possibility as a reality.”

The Human Advantage in the Age of AI

According to the research, 83% of respondents believe AI will both elevate the importance of uniquely human skills and enhance human creativity, leading to new forms of economic value. This signals a growing positive sentiment around the adoption of AI in the workplace, with earlier Workday-commissioned research on AI finding only 52% of workers welcomed AI in their workplace at this time last year.

Today, these findings underscore the critical need for uniquely human skills like creativity, leadership, learning, trust, and collaboration to thrive in an AI-powered world. This pivotal moment, where we collectively recognize AI’s transformative role in the future of work and the enduring importance of uniquely human skills, is leading to an AI-driven skills revolution that stands to impact everyone in some capacity, from factory workers to data analysts.

“AI is driving us towards a future where we can harness our innate human skills to connect, create, and innovate,” said Sadie Bell, VP of People Systems, HPE. “This isn’t just about efficiency and problem-solving; it’s about unlocking our potential to build a future that prioritizes skills like empathy, ingenuity, and our shared humanity.

Of those actively utilizing AI, nearly all (93%) agree that AI allows them to focus on higher-level responsibilities such as strategy and problem-solving. What’s more, active AI users consistently have positive perceptions of its benefits, with 92% of employees and 95% of leaders in agreement.

These findings highlight the transformative potential AI can have in the workplace by helping to free up human capacity for meaningful and innovative collaboration, which will unlock new ideas and opportunities for businesses to adapt and grow in a rapidly shifting economy.

Where Uniquely Human Skills Reign Supreme

The top three uses of AI today include data analysis (51%), fraud detection and security monitoring (43%), and HR and recruiting (39%). And while some will need to develop new skills to use AI at work, they’ll also need to continue cultivating uniquely human skills to succeed. The data reveals a clear trend: human-centric skills are becoming more vital in the face of increasing AI adoption.

In 2025, AI will play an important role in unlocking efficiencies in how people teams operate, but it won’t replace the essential human elements, like empathy, communication, and relationship building,” said Jennie Rogerson, global head of people at Canva.

The skills deemed least likely to be replaced by AI are also considered the most valuable at work: ethical decision-making, connection and relationship building, emotional intelligence and empathy, and conflict resolution. Across multiple scenarios, ethical decision-making consistently ranked as the most valuable human-centric skill, both today and in a future shaped by full AI adoption.

The Disconnect on Human Connection: Leaders Must Act

A stark disparity is emerging between employees and leaders regarding the essential need for human connection in the workplace. While 82% of individual contributors believe the craving for human interaction will only intensify as AI usage increases, 65% of managers share this view. This disconnect presents a critical opportunity for leaders to actively prioritize fostering genuine human connection and building strong relationships within their teams.

When asked how AI adoption will impact leadership and management priorities, respondents identified three key areas: enhancing data-driven decision-making, prioritizing upskilling and learning to use AI technology, and reallocating resources to more critical areas as AI automates routine work. The equal weighting across these responses underscores AI’s potential to assist leaders in each of these critical areas, freeing them to focus on cultivating empathy and deeper connections within their teams.

Working Together to Build Trust

AI is revolutionizing the workplace, with 90% of workers agreeing it can enhance organizational transparency and accountability. However, this success cannot be achieved without a joint commitment to responsible AI. The data reveals there is a widespread expectation, with 54% agreeing that the technology sector will lead efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in AI integration. However, the shared responsibility attributed to individual organizations (12%) and governments (12%) reflects a broader sentiment that gaining trust in AI requires collaboration across sectors.

Tech companies, organizations, and governments must work together to ensure AI benefits everyone. This collaboration will create a future where humans and AI partner to achieve more than they could alone.