Google Brings AI Features to Smart TVs in 2025

In a breakthrough move, Google has announced the inclusion of advanced AI technologies into its Google TV platform, which will launch in 2025.

This program, announced at CES 2025, seeks to transform the smart TV experience by making it more intuitive, personalized, and linked.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

Conversational Search

One of the most fascinating new features is the inclusion of conversational search capabilities. Users may now connect with their TVs in a natural, conversational way thanks to Google’s Gemini AI.

Google noted in a blog post that the Gemini model on Google TV allows you to create customized artwork with the family, operate your smart home devices while your TV is in ambient mode, and even get an overview of the day’s headlines.

Smart Home Integration

The new home panel on Google TV will also function as a centralized center for smart home control. With the new AI functionality, consumers may control their smart home gadgets directly from their TV. This includes controlling smart lighting, thermostats, and video doorbells. The integration seeks to deliver a seamless experience by allowing customers to manage their home environment without the need for numerous devices.

Personalized Recommendations

AI-powered personalization is another important feature of the update. Google TV will use AI to provide tailored content recommendations based on viewing patterns and interests. This means that consumers will get more suggestions that are relevant to their interests, improving their overall watching experience.

For example, an improved ambient screensaver lets you create AI-generated designs or relive your favorite moments with Google Photos. To create a screensaver, simply describe your vision or go through a series of suggested prompts, and then generative AI will create a one-of-a-kind image for your display. Or if you’re looking for something more sentimental, you can ask Google Assistant to display your favorite memories in Google Photos on your TV.

Hands-Free Interaction

The new AI features also include enhanced voice control, allowing for hands-free interaction with the TV. Users can issue commands and ask questions without needing a remote control. This feature is particularly useful for accessibility, making it easier for everyone to navigate and control their TV.

Enhanced Security and Privacy

Google has also emphasized security and privacy in this update. The AI features are designed to operate with strict privacy controls, ensuring that user data is protected. Google TV will include options for users to manage their data and privacy settings, giving them control over how their information is used.

