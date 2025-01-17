Ethio Telecom & AfDB Partnership to Drive Ethiopia’s Digital Economy

In a strategic effort to support Africa’s digital transformation, Ethio Telecom has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to improve Ethiopia’s digital economy and increase internet access across the continent.

Recognizing this shared vision, H.E. Mr. Solomon Quaynor, Vice President of the Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization Complex at AfDB, along with Dr. Leandre Bassole, Deputy Director General for the East Africa Region, and the bank’s senior management team, visited Ethio Telecom for a high-level strategic meeting, conducted by Frehiwot Tamiru, CEO of Ethio Telecom.

A Strategic Dialogue for Africa’s Digital Future Ethio telecom & the African Development Bank (AfDB) have initiated a strategic discussion on financing Ethio telecom’s digital transformation initiatives, a move that will further enhance

1/7 pic.twitter.com/YmgqhL2oAl — Ethio telecom (@ethiotelecom) January 16, 2025

Ms. Frehiwot highlighted the significance of collaboration in achieving Ethio Telecom’s vision for Digital Ethiopia, highlighting the company’s progress, “Ethio Telecom is dedicated to transforming Ethiopia and contributing to Africa’s digital empowerment. By expanding our infrastructure and offering innovative digital solutions, we are fostering inclusive economic growth and building a more connected future.”

The CEO also stated that Ethio telecom is constantly expanding and advancing as a significant player in Ethiopia’s and Africa’s digital transformation journeys. By growing its user base and delivering innovative digital solutions, the company is hastening Ethiopia’s transition to a fully connected, technology-driven economy while also actively contributing to Africa’s larger digital growth. Ethio Telecom, one of Africa’s leading telecom companies, remains committed to using technology to close the digital gap, create economic opportunities, and develop a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Key Achievements and Initiatives

Ethio Telecom has made significant progress in the following areas:

Telecom and digital infrastructure development.

Expanding rural connectivity.

Establishing cloud services and data centers.

Advancing mobile money and fintech solutions.

Providing enterprise digital solutions for businesses and governments.

AfDB representatives praised Ethio Telecom’s efforts, with H.E. Mr. Solomon Quaynor stating: “Financing telecom operators is about empowering economies and societies. Ethio Telecom’s work goes beyond connectivity—it’s about driving innovation and fostering sustainable growth across Africa.”

They highlighted several areas of potential partnership and reaffirmed AfDB’s readiness to support the company’s digital initiatives. Expressing confidence in the partnership, he stated, “It is your Bank, and you can rely on us to support you in your next moves.”

As part of its strategic roadmap, Ethio Telecom has committed to investing over $1.1 billion in digital infrastructure and services in the current fiscal year. This significant investment reflects the company’s focus on technological advancement and socioeconomic development.

This partnership highlights Ethio Telecom’s focus on innovation and closing the digital gap, reaffirming their commitment to building a sustainable and technologically advanced future.