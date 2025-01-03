Enhancing Digital Access: Pierre Dandjinou’s Key Insights

The internet has revolutionised how we connect, communicate, and conduct business. But does this digital world truly reflect the incredible diversity of our global community? Not entirely. Many languages and cultures are underrepresented online, particularly in the often-overlooked domain name system (DNS).

Let’s explore how expanding the DNS can create a more inclusive and representative online experience for everyone.

Imagine a Digital World Without Language Barriers:

Indigenous communities are preserving their heritage through websites with domain names in their native languages.

Thriving tech hubs attract global talent and investment with domain names that reflect their vibrant ecosystems.

Scientists, artists, and other specialised communities connecting and collaborating through dedicated online spaces like .eco or .art.

This vision is within reach. The key lies in understanding the power of top-level domains (TLDs), especially new generic TLDs (gTLDs). With support from ICANN’s Applicant Support Program, a more diverse and representative internet is possible.

Beyond .com: Expanding the

Most of us are familiar with common TLDs like .com, .org, and .net. While these have played a vital role in the internet’s growth, they are limited in their ability to represent the world’s linguistic diversity. This presents a barrier for billions who communicate primarily in languages other than English.

Fortunately, the DNS is evolving. Today, there are over 1,200 gTLDs, supporting multiple scripts and longer domain names. From early non-Latin examples like (.network) and (.charity) to more recent additions like (.accountant and.photography), gTLDs now represent a wide range of brands, communities, and geographic locations. Organisations like Canon (.canon), Google (.google), and cities like .london and .tokyo are already leveraging the power of these new gTLDs.

ICANN, the non-profit organisation responsible for coordinating the internet’s addressing system, is actively working to expand the gTLD landscape. A new application round will soon empower organisations, brands, and communities to operate gTLDs that truly reflect their unique identities, making the internet more relevant and accessible to users worldwide.

Unlocking New Opportunities Online

New gTLDs offer powerful tools for businesses and communities alike:

Build Trust and Credibility: Operating your own gTLD enhances security and demonstrates legitimacy.

Operating your own gTLD enhances security and demonstrates legitimacy. Showcase Your City or Region: Geographic gTLDs help promote local culture and connect citizens globally.

Geographic gTLDs help promote local culture and connect citizens globally. Strengthen Your Brand: A unique gTLD creates a memorable online identity and reinforces brand recognition. BMW, for example, used a .brand gTLD to celebrate its heritage and future vision.

Empowering NGOs and Nonprofits

New gTLDs present a unique opportunity for NGOs, IGOs, and nonprofits to:

Increase Visibility and Recognition: A dedicated gTLD instantly communicates your mission and values.

A dedicated gTLD instantly communicates your mission and values. Connect with Your Community: Engage with your audience in their native language, fostering trust and understanding.

Engage with your audience in their native language, fostering trust and understanding. Build a Stronger Brand: Reinforce your organisation’s credibility and professionalism with a unique and memorable gTLD.

Reinforce your organisation’s credibility and professionalism with a unique and memorable gTLD. Expand Your Global Reach: Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs) allow you to connect with diverse communities worldwide.

Internationalised Domain Names (IDNs) allow you to connect with diverse communities worldwide. Share Your Story: Empower underrepresented communities to share their narratives and advocate for their rights.

Breaking Down Barriers: The Applicant Support Program

Applying for a new gTLD can be a complex process. To ensure accessibility and inclusivity, ICANN offers the Applicant Support Program (ASP). The ASP provides financial and technical assistance to eligible organisations, including:

Financial Support: Significant discounts on application fees.

Significant discounts on application fees. Expert Guidance: Access to technical experts who can guide you through the application process.

Nonprofits, IGOs, indigenous organisations, and qualifying small businesses are encouraged to apply.

Take Your Place in a More Inclusive Digital World

The expansion of gTLDs is a call to action. It’s an opportunity to create a more representative and inclusive internet. Ask yourself: What community or industry do you represent? How could a dedicated gTLD benefit your organisation and the people you serve?

By: Pierre Dandjinou, VP, Stakeholder Engagement—Africa at ICANN