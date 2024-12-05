5 Proven Methods to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Devices

How to Get Deleted Photos Back? 5 Ways to Recover?

Accidentally deleting cherished photos from your Android device can be a nightmare, but the good news is that they’re often not gone forever. With the right tools and methods, you can know how to get deleted photos back quickly and efficiently. This article explores five proven ways to restore your pictures, covering both situations with and without backups. Whether you rely on Google Photos, OneDrive, or specialized data recovery tools, you’ll find a method that works for you.

Part 1: How to Recover Deleted Photos Back from Gallery with Google Photos

Google Photos is an excellent cloud storage service that automatically backs up photos and videos from your Android device. If you’ve how to get deleted photos back recently, here’s how you can recover them using Google Photos:

Steps to Recover Photos via Google Photos:

Restoring deleted Google Photos on Android is simple and hassle-free. Follow these steps to recover your photos:

Step 1: Open the Google Photos app from your home screen by tapping on its icon.

Step 2: Once the app launches, tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) or your profile picture in the top-left corner. From the list of options, select Trash (or Bin).

Step 3: Browse through the Trash folder to locate the photos you want to recover. Select all the desired photos.

Step 4: Tap the Restore button. The selected photos will be restored to their original locations in your gallery.

Part 2: Recover Permanently Deleted Photos from Gallery without Backup [Safe & Easy]

If you don’t have backup, specialized software like UltData for Android can help recover permanently deleted photos directly from your device’s internal storage. This tool offers a secure and straightforward way to retrieve lost data without requiring technical expertise. If you prefer not to remove your SD card, you can use an Android Data Recovery Tool instead. This tool allows you to how to get deleted photos back and messages from Android devices without the need for a backup or root access. It supports a wide range of devices, including brands like Samsung, HTC, Sony, LG, Huawei, Motorola, ZTE, Google, and more.

Steps to Recover Photos Using UltData for Android:

Step 1: Download and Install UltData for Android

Download and install the UltData for Android app on your phone. Open the app to see options for recovering data, WhatsApp messages, or other files.

Step 2: Select Photos

Open the app and tap on “Photos.” The app will scan your phone and show all the images it finds.

Step 3: Preview and Recover Photos

After the scan, look through the images and select the ones you want to recover. Tap the recovery button, and the app will save the photos to your phone.

Part 3: How to Recover Deleted Photos from Gallery via Google Drive?

Google Drive is another reliable method for recovering deleted photos if you’ve enabled backup and sync. If you regularly back up your photos to Google Drive, how to get deleted photos back from your Android gallery becomes a simple task. However, you’ll need to have the Google Drive app installed on your Android device to proceed. Here’s how to get back deleted photos:

Steps to Recover Photos via Google Drive:

Step 1: Open the Google Drive app on your Android device.

Step 2: Sign in with the account you use for photo backups.

Step 3: Browse through your backed-up photos. Once you find the ones you need, select them and download them to your device.

Part 4: How to Recover Permanently Deleted Photos with Android Data Recovery Tool?

Another effective tool is DiskDigger Pro for recovering deleted photos from your Android phone. Here’s how to get back pictures you deleted:

Step 1: Download and install DiskDigger Pro from Play Store on Android.

Step 2: Click the “START BASIC PHOTO SCAN” option and click the recover button. By default, all supported data types will be selected on the menu. If you only wish to recover how to get deleted photos back, simply uncheck the other file types.

Part 5: How to Recover Deleted Photos from Gallery on Android with OneDrive?

If you regularly back up your photos to OneDrive, recovering deleted photos from your Android gallery is simple. If your photos were backed up to Microsoft OneDrive, you could restore them using the following steps:

Steps to Recover Photos via OneDrive:

Step 1: Open the OneDrive app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap on the Photos option located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Choose the photos you wish to recover and tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner.

Step 4: Select the Save option to begin restoring the photos, and they will be added back to your Android gallery.

FAQs

1. Can I Recover Permanently Deleted Photos from Android Without Backup?

Yes, you can recover permanently deleted photos without backup using tools like UltData for Android or PhoneRescue for Android. These tools scan your device’s internal memory to retrieve lost files.

2. How Long Do Permanently Deleted Photos Stay on Android Devices?

Deleted photos typically stay in the Trash or Recycle Bin of apps like Google Photos and OneDrive for 30 days. After this period, they may be permanently deleted unless recovered or backed up.

3. What Is the Best App for Recovering Permanently Deleted Photos on Android?

The best app for recovering permanently deleted photos is UltData for Android due to its user-friendly interface, high success rate, and compatibility with most Android devices.

Conclusion

Losing important photos can be stressful, but with the methods outlined in this article, you can quickly recover your lost memories. Whether you’re using cloud backups like Google Photos and OneDrive or relying on specialized tools like UltData for Android, there’s a solution for how to get deleted photos back. For cases where no backup is available, UltData for Android stands out as the best data recovery tool, offering a safe, reliable, and efficient way to retrieve permanently deleted photos. Don’t wait—get your precious moments back today!