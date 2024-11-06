Nextivity to Strengthen Mobile Connectivity for SA Retailers

Today’s South African merchants rely significantly on mobile connectivity to support cashless transactions, administer QR code-based promotions, enable in-store kiosks, and provide easy access to consumer financing alternatives for large purchases such as electronics and furniture.

Connectivity is critical for delivering OTPs (one-time passcodes) for secure customer verification and payment processing, allowing consumers to make high-value purchases quickly and safely.

Duxbury Networking is pleased to introduce the CEL-FI GO G43 smart mobile signal booster. This revolutionary device, designed for the retail and fast-food industries, is now available locally to help businesses improve mobile connectivity for consumers, employees, and operational needs.

While many South African mobile connectivity stores have integrated guest Wi-Fi, security and convenience concerns typically dissuade customers from signing up, as network authentication frequently needs an OTP that they cannot obtain until they are connected. Furthermore, mobile networks offer a level of security and dependability that Wi-Fi networks cannot match, frequently leaving users without a solid connection—and consequently limiting their engagement and expenditure.

The CEL-FI GO G43 effectively addresses connection difficulties in a variety of retail locations, from tiny stores to large warehouses, and complements the capabilities of the CEL-FI QUATRA 4000e Active DAS Hybrid system. It provides a streamlined, cost-effective solution for increasing mobile signal strength across key network operators, resulting in improved consumer engagement and smoother operational procedures.

“Many store managers in South Africa are not fully aware of the impact poor mobile coverage can have on customer experience and profitability,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Today’s consumers expect seamless mobile service, and inadequate coverage affects their in-store experience, ultimately impacting sales and business outcomes.”

The CEL-FI GO G43 is available through Duxbury Networking’s large network of approved distributors and channel partners in South Africa. It has Nextivity’s world-renowned IntelliBoost chipset, which ensures improved signal stability across all major local networks with minimal interference or disruptions, meeting ICASA’s stringent criteria for mobile repeaters in South Africa.