The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has appointed Jennifer Holmes as its new CEO following a global search process led by the Board of Directors.

Jennifer will succeed Kurtis Lindqvist, who announced his resignation to the LINX community earlier this year as he prepares to take up a new position as President and CEO of ICANN in Geneva.

She will become the incoming CEO and transition to the position on November 25th, 2024. Kurtis’ final day at LINX will be December 5th.

Jennifer joined LINX in 2007 as a sales team member and quickly rose through the ranks to become Sales Manager and Head of Sales. She was elevated to Chief Commercial Officer in 2019 and later invited to join the LINX Board of Directors in 2023. She recently earned her Executive MBA, which has increased her overall business knowledge.

Pieter Knook, Chair of the LINX Board of Directors commented; “The Board was unanimous in their choice for Jennifer. We appreciated her authenticity and ability to connect to members, staff, and the Board, and felt she provided the best possible leadership for LINX in the future. I am very much looking forward to working with Jennifer and I also wish to share my thanks and celebrate the great leadership that Kurtis has given LINX over the last five years.”

Jennifer has played a key role in the growth of the LINX membership from circa 200 member networks community when she joined, to over 980 global members as we stand today. Jennifer is extremely passionate about LINX’s role within the interconnectivity ecosystem and about the membership as a whole, with a strong understanding of their needs. This has enabled her to influence the LINX strategy in recent years in areas such as development of the products and services and ensuring an effective pricing strategy is executed

Jennifer Holmes commented; “I am truly honoured and proud to be taking over from Kurtis and step into this role, leading a company that has already achieved so much. This is an exciting chapter in LINX’s history as we celebrate 30 years of business, with many opportunities for future growth. I look forward to working closely with the staff, Board of Directors, and members in the coming years to drive LINX’s continued success within the interconnection community.”

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) is a member owned and not for profit organization that provides interconnection services in the UK, US and Africa. Celebrating 30 years of pioneering interconnectivity this month, their engineering solutions have shaped the evolution of the Internet up to now and will continue to advance, ensuring they meet the future needs of their membership.