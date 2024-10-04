Uber Eats Enhances Driver Safety with New App Features

Uber Eats has announced a slew of new courier safety features aimed at improving overall delivery safety, as part of its ongoing commitment to prioritizing the safety of delivery partners on the road.

Uber Eats will now execute several major platform enhancements to create a safer environment for delivery drivers and other vehicles on the road. These improvements are part of a larger UberEats initiative to promote safer driving habits and address key concerns raised by drivers and motorists alike.

“The safety of users of our platform is a top priority,” said Cassie Jaganyi, Head of Communications for Uber. “With these new features, we’re reinforcing our commitment to keeping delivery people safe and thus maintaining our position as the leading food delivery platform in the country.”

Partnerships That Enhance Driver Safety

Uber Eats is also collaborating with Big Boy Fourways to keep delivery partners up to date on the most recent safety best practices for PPE. Studies have shown that wearing a helmet reduces your risk of catastrophic brain damage and death because the helmet absorbs most of the impact energy during a fall or collision, protecting your head and brain.

Uber Eats delivery drivers will now be eligible for a 50% discount on new helmets from Big Boy Fourways. Furthermore, Uber Eats has negotiated with Big Boy and Motopay a delayed payment schedule to ensure that costs don’t get in the way of safety.

“Helmets are a non-negotiable part of road safety,” says Conrad Botha, Director of Big Boy Fourways. This is important because the glue and resin that make them safe can deteriorate. “This means helmets need to be replaced every two to four years,” he adds. If a pressure point has been knocked or if it doesn’t fit well, drivers must replace their helmets for their own safety.

He advises drivers to check the manufacturer’s date inside the helmet if they are unsure when it needs to be replaced.

The on-demand emergency response platform Aura will also collaborate to provide delivery drivers with immediate emergency assistance at the touch of a button. This includes medical and security services for drivers engaged in accidents.

“With this new range of features and partnerships geared towards enhancing driver safety, Uber Eats is continuing its journey to building a prosperous ride-hailing economy for all,” Jagany concluded.