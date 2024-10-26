Prominent Fintech Firm Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

Digiata, a prominent financial services technology solutions provider, announces the new appointment of Nemanja “Nem” Stabic as its new Chief Executive Officer for its overall growth strategy.

“As the world and business continue to transform digitally, now is the time for us to realize the potential and take our service offering to an entirely new level,” says Nem Stabic, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Digiata.

Owning a portfolio that includes some of the top financial firms in the nation. Digiata has been utilizing the capabilities of cutting-edge technology to offer more intelligent solutions for improved finance industry operations for over 20 years. The founder-led company will be commemorating the next stage of its growth with the hiring of Stabic. expansion plan and aspirational goal to increase its presence in South Africa and the UK.

Stabic brings a new and ambitious vision to the firm and leads Digiata at a critical juncture in its development. “Since 2010, I’ve had the privilege of growing alongside this incredible company, its talented people, and prestigious clients,” he says. “Now, as I move forward as CEO, I intend to place a firm focus on developing and driving our growth strategy, underpinned by advancing technology, to elevate Digiata as a leading solutions provider and trusted partner to the banking, financial services, and insurance industries across Sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom.

Our ambition is not just to lead but to form long lasting, trusted relationships with the clients that we serve. We do this by utilizing our deep domain expertise, low-code software development capabilities, and smart people to solve complex business problems.”

Stabic’s leadership will be key to maintaining service excellence and expanding the company’s international footprint. He intends to use his broad knowledge to form alliances and enter new markets that will benefit from Digiata’s expertise.

“South Africa will always be our home, and we will continue to support the growth and success of our clients locally,” he explains. “But at the same time, we are aware of the vast opportunities for expansion beyond our borders and are excited to establish the business as the preferred and trusted technology solutions provider.”

The company employs over 140 people and is happy to serve a huge number of important local and international customers. He elaborates: “While we are quite proud of how far we have come; we are not resting on our laurels. Digiata will continue to do what it does best: produce value-driven software solutions; we will just do it better. Technology evolves on a regular basis, as do our personnel and service offerings. We are perfectly poised to evolve, and we, along with our clients, are adamant in our determination to create an even greater influence on the industry.”