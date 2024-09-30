Standard Bank & Meridiam Elevate Africa’s Infrastructure

Standard Bank Group and Meridiam, an independent investment benefit corporation and asset manager, co-sponsored an event to investigate investment opportunities in the continent’s alternative energy infrastructure, under the theme “Unlocking public infrastructure investment in South Africa”

Meridiam has established its investment credentials on the continent since 2015, collaborating with Standard Bank for the past four years on alternate energy infrastructure projects. Last year, the company acquired BTE Renewables assets in Kenya, which purportedly manages and develops 250 MW of onshore wind and solar projects in the country.

“Given our unrivaled footprint across the continent, we are regularly looking to work with partners that share our vision for building this continent that we call home, and this kind of event is important to mark the excellent work that has gone before and the joint work we intend to continue,” says Zen Dlamini, Head of Public Sector and Infrastructure at Standard Bank.

President Ramaphosa signed the Electrical Regulation Amendment Act last month, which outlines broad reforms to South Africa’s electrical sector, including the creation of a competitive electricity market. The Act will allow for increased private sector participation in the local energy market.

“The SA government is on a reform journey that requires cross-societal support; partnerships such as these are encouraging offshoots that contribute to the growth needed to get to our destination,” says Rudi Dicks, Head of the Project Management Office in the Presidency who attended the event.

The two companies committed to leveraging opportunities in the energy sector across the continent.

“We are singularly focused on funding projects that advance the growth and development of African countries, and with Standard Bank we have a partner that is in sync with our vision,” says Thierry Déau, the founder and Chief Executive of Meridiam.