Network International’s Morocco Launch: Expanding Footprint

Network International a prominent Middle East and African digital commerce facilitator, formally announces the launch of its operations in Morocco, advancing its deliberate growth throughout Francophone Africa.

With more than 30 years of experience leading the industry, Network International is dedicated to using cutting-edge technology that is specifically designed to meet the demands of Moroccan financial institutions and enterprises to accelerate the digitalization of payments in the Kingdom.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO, of Network International, said: “Morocco represents a major strategic opportunity for us, not only due to its robust financial ecosystem but also because of its key role as a gateway to Francophone Africa. We firmly believe that our expertise, combined with our innovative technology, will significantly contribute to the country’s digital transformation. Our mission is to simplify commerce and make payments more accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

The network’s presence in Morocco reinforces its position in Francophone Africa by capitalizing on similar cultural and linguistic ties. The Moroccan market, with its quickly increasing payments industry, is likely to grow significantly, particularly as key events like the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2030 approach.

With experience in over 50 markets, Network has garnered valuable understanding in adjusting to changing regulatory frameworks and consumer demands. It is now ready to extend this expertise to the Moroccan market, supporting local financial institutions in providing more efficient payment solutions while also improving the user experience for customers and merchants alike.

“Casablanca is the latest addition to the hubs we have in Africa to support local digital payments transformation. We aim to enhance the adoption of digital payments by leveraging local talent and innovative solutions. Our comprehensive range of solutions and value-added services enable banks, fintechs, telecom operators, and payment institutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients and pursue new growth opportunities while adhering to local regulations,” added Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director, Processing, Africa, and Co-Head Group Processing, Network International.