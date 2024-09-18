Latin American Payment Processor Enters the African Market

PayRetailers, a payment processor in Latin America, has announced additional expansion into Africa. With coverage in 12 countries, the company provides a single, straightforward payment solution that will be a game changer for cross-border internet retailers considering Africa as their next strategic development opportunity.

Businesses wishing to expand their regional operations can benefit from PayRetailers’ easy-to-use, scalable interface, which also grants them access to popular local payment methods like MPESA, Airtel, and MTN. The company has lately expanded to Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria. It was first launched in these countries three months ago.

This expansion initiative reinforces PayRetailers’ capacity to uncover fresh growth prospects for their clients by providing easy access to more emerging markets. For existing clients, this method takes no integration effort because everything is done through the same API.

With many Africans being underbanked, PayRetailers promotes financial inclusion by assisting businesses on their growth journey. The market is becoming more mobile and connected, with global enterprises looking to capitalize on Africa’s tremendous development potential.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in PayRetailers’ ambitious growth plans, with further expansion planned into more African countries as well as Europe. Leveraging its extensive experience in Latin America, the company is well equipped to address the unique needs of African consumers and businesses.

Jonathan Vintner, Global Head of Sales at PayRetailers, said: “Expanding into eight new markets marks a significant milestone for PayRetailers as we continue our mission to bring tailored payment solutions to diverse regions. Africa is a vibrant and varied continent, with payment preferences that differ from region to region. For example, our launch in Kenya enables merchants to access M-Pesa, the country’s leading mobile money provider, while in South Africa, we’re offering a blend of card and cash solutions to meet local demands. All of this is seamlessly integrated into our existing API, allowing merchants to access the top payment methods across Latin America and now Africa through a single connection—with more countries on the horizon.”