How to Read Forex Trading Charts

With over $5 trillion traded every single day, the forex (foreign exchange) market is the largest, most liquid market in the world. With forex trading, you speculate on the value of one currency against another.

To be successful at forex trading, it’s essential to understand how to read the various forex charts and use them to make informed trading decisions.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to reading Forex charts.

Types of Forex Charts

There are three main types of forex charts used by traders:

Line Charts

Line charts are the most basic type of forex charts. They simply plot the closing prices of a currency pair over a period of time as a line. While simple to interpret, line charts don’t provide as much information as other chart types. They only show the closing prices so you can’t see the intraday price action.

Bar Charts

Bar charts provide more information than a line chart. Each bar represents a specific time period, for example, one day or one hour. The high and low prices for the time period are plotted as a vertical line. A horizontal dash is plotted on the left for the opening price and another on the right for the closing price. This allows you to see the price range and direction over the specified time period.

Candlestick Charts

Candlestick charts build on bar charts by turning the price action into easy-to-interpret candlesticks. If the close is higher than the open, the candlestick body is white or green. If the close is lower than the open, the candlestick is black or red. The wicks illustrate the highs and lows. Candlestick charts allow you to identify trends, reversals, and price patterns. They are the most visually informative forex charts.

Forex Chart Analysis

Once you understand the different types of forex charts, the next step is learning how to analyze them. Here are some key aspects of forex chart analysis:

Identify Trends and Reversals

Recognizing trends and reversals is crucial. You want to trade in the overall direction of the trend. Candlestick and bar charts make spotting trends straightforward. Reversals indicate a trend is ending and about to shift direction. Common reversal patterns include double tops, double bottoms, head and shoulders, and triangles.

Look for Support and Resistance Levels

Support is a price level that typically acts as a floor where downtrends stop and the price bounces back up. Resistance is the ceiling where uptrends often pause before falling back. Horizontal support and resistance levels form when price peaks and valleys line up. Identifying these key levels provides potential entry and exit points.

Use Indicators to Confirm Signals

Indicators like moving averages, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and the Stochastic oscillator help confirm chart signals. For example, if the price breaks above a moving average it could signal the start of an uptrend. Oscillators like RSI help identify overbought and oversold conditions. Use indicators to validate chart patterns and trends.

Find Chart Patterns

Certain chart patterns emerge repeatedly that have a high probability outcome. For example, triangles indicate consolidation followed by breakouts. Wedges signal a continuation of the current trend once the wedge resolves. Head and shoulders and double tops signal potential trend reversals. Recognizing chart patterns takes practice but is a valuable skill.

Combine Different Timeframes

Looking at charts across short, medium, and longer-term timeframes provides perspective. The longer timeframes show the overriding trend while shorter periods reveal entry points. For example, a daily chart may reveal an uptrend while an hourly chart shows a potential entry point to trade in the direction of that uptrend.

Keep Charts Clean

Avoid cluttering your charts with too many indicators and overlaying too many timeframes. Keep it simple with just a couple of key indicators and focus on one timeframe. Too much information becomes confusing.

Choosing the Right Forex Charts

With the major types of forex charts explained and key aspects of chart analysis covered, let’s look at how to choose the right charts for your trading needs:

Timeframe

The timeframe impacts what you see on the chart. Longer timeframes like daily or weekly show the overall trend. Shorter timeframes like 5-minute and 1-hour reveal details of price action during a single day. Use longer frames for the trend and shorter for entry/exit timing.

Currency Pair

Majors like EUR/USD offer excellent liquidity, but smaller pairs can provide opportunities due to higher volatility. View charts of the currency pairs you follow, along with crosses like EUR/JPY that often lead trends.

Chart Type

Candlestick and bar charts best illustrate activity. Line charts are too basic for most analysis. Use candlestick or bar charts with intraday timeframes. Some platforms like TradingView allow you to customize charts extensively. Find a good TradingView broker if you want to do this.

Indicators

Don’t overcrowd your charts with indicators. Stick to 2-3 maximum that provide helpful signals for your strategy. You may want a trend indicator like moving averages and an oscillator like RSI.

Charting Platform

Choose a robust charting platform like TradingView or MetaTrader 4 so you can access a range of currency pairs and timeframes. The charting capabilities and indicators should align with your trading approach.

With the right charts and practice reading them, you’ll be able to spot high-probability trading opportunities in the forex market. Carefully select your chart timeframes, currency pairs, indicators and charting platform to maximize your analysis.