E-Hailing Service Enhances User Experience with New Features

InDrive, a people-driven company and the world’s second most downloaded app for two years in a row is committed to improving driver and passenger safety. Aligned with its purpose to confront injustice, inDrive is happy to launch a new in-app call feature as well as other innovative safety features, to ensure a safer e-hailing experience.

InDrive recently expanded into 7 new cities in South Africa, bringing the total to 16, including Bloemfontein, Mahikeng, Emalahleni (Witbank), Kimberley, George, Vereeniging, and Potchefstroom. These safety modifications arrive at an ideal time, as these new cities begin operations, ensuring that both new and existing users benefit from improved safety precautions during the hectic holiday season.

How the New In-App Call Feature Works

The new in-app call function enables passengers and drivers to talk directly within the app, increasing privacy and safety by eliminating the need to provide personal phone numbers. This functionality would increase communication efficiency and the overall app user experience for both drivers and passengers in South Africa. Users have two options for making voice calls:

Free Internet/Voice over IP (VoIP): The app allows drivers and passengers to communicate using mobile data or Wi-Fi, making it a cost-effective solution.

Regular GSM Calls: For users who prefer or rely on traditional mobile network calls, GSM is offered to enable dependable connection even in places with limited internet access.

VoIP and GSM communication options are available to all users, allowing them to choose the best fit for their needs. Phone masking is used in both calls to ensure privacy and security, preventing the disclosure of the driver’s or passenger’s personal numbers.

Enhanced Safety Features for a Safer Ride

In addition to the new in-app call option, inDrive has implemented a number of safety enhancements to its platform, each suited to specific needs in different locations. The app now includes safety guidelines, which provide passengers and drivers with practical guidance on how to keep safe while traveling. By tapping the Shield icon, users may access these suggestions, which are constantly updated to reflect new safety features and enhancements.

Safety measures both inside and outside the app include:

Driver/Passenger Selection: Users can choose their driver or passenger based on ratings and reviews.

Ride Sharing: Real-time ride sharing with trusted contacts.

Driver Verification: Liveness checks and weekly photo verification to confirm driver identity.

Device Bans: For violators and individuals who pose a safety risk.

Danger Zone Indicators: Alerts for potentially unsafe areas.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, especially during such a critical time as the festive season. These new in-app features are designed to empower both drivers and passengers with the tools they need to feel secure and protected on every trip,” said Vincent Lilane, inDrive Business Development Representative in Southern Africa. “As we continue to grow across South Africa, we want to ensure that our focus on safety remains at the forefront of our operations, creating a reliable and secure environment for everyone using the inDrive platform.”

inDrive’s expansion into new cities, paired with these comprehensive safety measures, reflects the company’s continued efforts to challenge the status quo, ensuring a safer, fairer, and more accessible ride-hailing experience for all.