IT News Africa proudly announces BCX as the Platinum Sponsor for the highly anticipated Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA) 2024.

BCX, a subsidiary of Telkom Group, is a prominent ICT solutions supplier and digital transformation partner for companies and public sectors in South Africa, SADC, and the UK.

The event, scheduled for August 29, 2024, at Maslow Sandton, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and healthcare professionals to discuss the latest advancements in healthcare technology that will focus on addressing the overarching theme, ”Transforming African Healthcare: Harnessing Technology for Universal Access and Innovation.”

“We are honored to have BCX as our Platinum Sponsor for HISA 2024,” said Abe Wakama, Managing Director at IT News Africa. “Their sponsorship demonstrates their commitment to supporting programs that promote technology innovation and enhance healthcare services in Africa.”

HISA 2024 promises to be an engaging and educational event, with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with some of the industry’s finest minds. It will gather healthcare policymakers, experts, IT decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and investors. Attendees can learn about advanced technologies transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes from local and international speakers on AI, IoT, telemedicine, and more.

Portfolio Executive for Health Care at BCX, Wayne Janneker, will be a featured speaker at HISA 2024. He has vast expertise in healthcare technology and has played a key role in advancing digital transformation programs across the sector. He champions the integration of mobile technology and agile development methodologies to ensure a swift response to continuous delivery requests His thoughts on integrating new technologies into healthcare have been extensively acknowledged.

Join IT News Africa’s summit and use coupon code HISA@25 to save 25% on registration and network with prominent healthcare technology decision-makers.

For more information about #HISA2024, Click Here Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa