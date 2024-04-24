Braintree Attains the Status of LS Retail Diamond Partner

LS Retail is an integrated solution for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP cloud platform, crafted with the same code base that seamlessly integrates into Braintree’s retail stack – an all-encompassing solution tailored for small, medium, and large retail enterprises.

Benefits of the Diamond status

Achieving the Diamond Partner status represents the pinnacle of recognition for an LS Retail partner. It entails fulfilling stringent criteria, including customer satisfaction, exceptional sales performance, certifications, and a steadfast commitment to supporting LS Retail Solutions in the long term.

This achievement also entails additional benefits and discounts, such as advanced training, priority support, and early access to new products and features. Furthermore, Diamond Partners receive invitations to join the company’s Partner Advisory Council, enabling direct interaction with LS Retail’s management team and active involvement in refining the LS Central and LS One Retail Solutions.

‘Experts in digital solutions’

Strategic Head SMC Dynamics 365 Business Central for Braintree, Avril Howes says “Qualifying once again as a 2024 LS Retail DIAMOND Partner further entrenches Braintree as an expert in providing digital solutions to the dynamic and highly competitive retail and FMCG sectors across Africa. This recognition emphasises our ongoing commitment to excellence in delivering innovative solutions and excellent service to our customers.”

For the fifth consecutive year, Braintree has achieved the status of LS Retail Diamond Partner, following two consecutive years as a Platinum Partner. Braintree is acknowledged as a leader in successfully implementing world-class Microsoft and LS Retail Partner Solutions for seven continuous years, spanning across South Africa and extending into Africa’s retail industry.