SoftwareOne Boosts AI Solutions with Google Cloud

SoftwareOne announced an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This agreement will see SoftwareOne offering Google Cloud products worldwide, with a strong emphasis on services across Europe, encompassing AI and Data Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization, App Modernization, and Google Workspace.

Organizations dedicated to accelerating their digital transformation journey choose Google Cloud for its secure, open, and flexible infrastructure. As a Premier Partner for Sell and Service engagement models, SoftwareOne’s certified Google Cloud team is committed to assisting clients in leveraging the full potential of Google Cloud. By providing commercial and technical expertise, SoftwareOne helps clients select the most suitable solutions tailored to their specific business requirements.

The combination of Google Cloud technology and SoftwareOne’s IT services and expertise will support digital transformation initiatives for customers across prominent markets, including SLCA, Altadia Group, and Camper. Collaborating closely, SoftwareOne and Google Cloud will deploy a dedicated team of Google Cloud experts to facilitate IT solution implementations for customers in France, Germany, and Spain.

Having fostered enduring partnerships with various hyperscale’s, this expanded collaboration represents a significant milestone in SoftwareOne’s mission to provide customers with tailored solutions that address their unique needs.

Brian Duffy, CEO at SoftwareOne, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its potential to propel clients toward unlocking extraordinary opportunities in maximizing technology value.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the partnership’s role in accelerating digital transformation for enterprise customers. With SoftwareOne’s product expertise and managed services, businesses will have the necessary resources to achieve their transformation goals effectively with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology.