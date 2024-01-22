 Navigating the Rise of AI in 2024

In 2023, the surge of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the attention of organizations worldwide, offering promises of streamlined operations, personalized customer experiences, and groundbreaking innovations. However, amid the excitement and potential benefits, the pivotal challenge lies in establishing trust in AI systems, according to Othelo Vieira, Technical Product Manager Lead at Tarsus On Demand.

Building confidence in AI systems necessitates trustworthy data, a foundational element for effective decision-making and regulatory compliance. In this opinion piece, Vieira emphasizes the significance of leveraging Business Intelligence (BI) as a solution to instill trust in AI. BI collects and transforms data from various sources, unveils trends and inconsistencies, and presents it in an understandable format.

Vieira foresees one of the significant business opportunities in 2024 revolving around BI. He anticipates BI’s potential to transform existing business data into actionable insights through AI-driven forecasting. With a growing focus on AI, Microsoft’s Modern Workplace solutions now integrate an AI element, highlighting the evolving landscape.

The article delves into Microsoft’s recommended pillars for successful AI implementation, including a well-defined business strategy, an AI-ready technology strategy, an AI strategy and experience, an organizational culture fostering AI adoption, and robust AI governance. Vieira emphasizes the importance of businesses adhering to these pillars and continuously testing AI implementations to ensure success.

As the convergence of AI and BI unfolds in 2024, Vieira asserts that businesses adopting these technologies will gain a competitive edge, enhance decision-making processes, and increase overall business value. However, he underscores the necessity of meticulous planning, acquiring skills, and allocating resources to effectively leverage both current and historical data. This strategic approach, Vieira contends, will empower businesses to deliver superior insights, boost individual productivity, and foster a data-driven culture within their organizations.