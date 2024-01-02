CEO Segun Ogunsanya to Retire from Airtel Africa

Segun Ogunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services has announced his retirement from the company.

Ogunsanya, who has been the CEO of Airtel Africa since 2012, will step down from his role on September 30, 2024, and will be succeeded by Sunil Taldar, the current Managing Director and CEO of Airtel India.

Ogunsanya, who has more than 25 years of business management experience in banking, consumer goods, and telecoms, has been instrumental in turning around the Nigeria business, the largest market in Africa, by focusing on network modernization, distribution, and operational efficiency. He has also led the expansion and growth of Airtel Africa in other markets, such as Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. Under his leadership, Airtel Africa has increased its revenue, profitability, customer base, and market share, as well as launched innovative products and services, such as Airtel Money, Airtel TV, and Airtel Business.

Mittal also thanked Ogunsanya for his outstanding contribution to Airtel Africa and praised him for his vision, dedication, and customer focus. He said: “Segun Ogunsanya has been a remarkable leader and a true partner in building Airtel Africa into a powerhouse telecommunications and mobile money company. He has transformed the business and delivered consistent growth and profitability. He has also championed our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, partners, and communities. We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”