Momentum Metropolitan’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Ravikumaran Govender has been appointed as Momentum Metropolitan Holdings’ Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Govender, previously the Group Digital Transformation Executive, brings over 15 years of experience in financial services and consulting to his new role.

His responsibilities include aligning digital activities with market needs and ensuring operational synchronization across the Group.

Jeanette Marais, Group CEO, welcomes Govender, “I am pleased to welcome Ravi to the Momentum Metropolitan Group Executive Committee and into his new role. His credentials and vision are perfectly in line with our expectations for digital excellence and improving our stakeholders’ experience of doing business with us.