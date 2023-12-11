CCI South Africa’s Landmark Contact Center Opening

In a pioneering move for South Africa, CCI South Africa, a Business Procurement Outsourcing (BPO) leader, inaugurated its new contact center in Umlazi Mega City.

Facilitating Employee Commutes

This initiative aims to facilitate employee commutes and increase job opportunities for individuals in previously disadvantaged communities within the BPO sector. Umlazi, the largest township in KwaZulu-Natal, hosts the company’s first contact center in a township, addressing the under-representation of township residents in the industry.

Prioritizing Employees

With 20% of CCI South Africa’s staff already from Umlazi, the move aligns with the company’s commitment to prioritize its employees.

CCI South Africa plans to establish a center for its impact sourcing partner, CareerBox Africa, in Umlazi by early 2024, providing further employment opportunities for motivated individuals who have completed CareerBox’s work readiness program.

The BPO industry, supported by the South African government, aims to create up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030, and CCI South Africa, currently employing 8,000 people, plans to expand to 20,000 positions.

Human Connections, Business Results

“Our strength lies in our ability to make a real difference in people’s lives, enabling them to develop their generational legacies. Central to this is our tagline – Human Connections. Business Results.

“With over 8,000 people working across 8 sites in 3 cities, we are only able to achieve what we do because every individual plays their part in the bigger team effort. I am extremely optimistic about the positive impact that our Umlazi contact center will have for our employees and the ongoing growth of CCI South Africa and the BPO sector as a whole,” says Andrew.