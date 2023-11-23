rain and MediaTek Transform 5G Landscape

MediaTek collaborates with rain, South Africa’s 5G pioneer, to provide fast and reliable 5G network access to more households across the country.

The advanced MediaTek T750 platform drives rain’s 101™ 5G smart router, offering superior speeds and AX3600 Wi-Fi for efficient fixed wireless broadband.

“Fixed wireless broadband via 5G brings high-speed connectivity to more of the population in South Africa, including many households outside but also inside of fiber coverage areas, which is proof of the flexibility and quality of 5G FWA”, said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “We are excited to collaborate with Rain on CPE projects using our T750 and T830 chipsets to open up new markets and help consumers experience ultra-fast internet access with 5G no matter where they live”

rain CEO Brandon Leigh expressed excitement about the collaboration, “This strategic collaboration enables us to build high-performance, smart customer premises equipment (CPE) products on a leading-edge platform, enabling our customers to get the best experience possible.”