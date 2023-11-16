Redefining Innovation, Design, and Camera Excellence

Kenya| Introducing the V29 5G smartphone, vivo, a renowned technology brand, has unveiled its latest addition to the flagship V Series. Available in Kenya, V29 5G continues the V Series legacy, disrupting innovation, modern design, and cutting-edge camera features.

The smartphone features an integrated 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen, setting a new standard for slimness in the industry. Reflecting a sleek aesthetic, it introduces significant enhancements in photography capabilities, including Smart Aura Light Portrait, Supermoon Mode, and Food Mode, complemented by a 50 MP AF Group Selfie feature.

James Irungu, the Brand and Communications Manager, expressed, “Vivo’s V series consistently charms users with its photography, design, and performance. The V29 5G embodies this commitment, marking advancements in imaging and design. With confidence, we believe it will redefine mobile photography and reinforce our industry leadership.”

The V29 5G excels in design, camera capabilities, and performance. It incorporates innovative techniques like 3D Magnetic Particle and Fluorite AG Glass for aesthetic appeal. The 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen blends seamlessly with an ultra-slim design, offering an immersive visual experience.

Equipped with a remarkable 50 MP HD Camera (AF), the V29 5G ensures crisp and vibrant group shots and videos. The 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, along with an 8 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and a 2 MP Monochrome Camera, offers versatility in capturing scenes with precision and depth. Notable features include Smart Aura Light Portrait, Supermoon Mode, and Food Mode.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G processor, the V29 5G ensures seamless performance for work and play. With an 80W FlashCharge and Super Charge Pump technology, it swiftly revitalizes its substantial 4600 mAh Battery, minimizing downtime.

Seamlessly combining beauty and innovation, the vivo V29 5G showcases aesthetic elegance and cutting-edge features, offering a visual delight with a stunning array of colors and an ultra-slim profile.