Protect Your Data With Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Over the past decade, there has been a continuous evolution in both technology and the methods companies employ to protect their data. Until 2019, there was steady adoption of cloud-based services.

However, the world was struck by its own form of malware in the shape of COVID-19. This crisis compelled organizations to transition the majority of their employees to remote work, leading to a rapid adoption of cloud-based technology.

Simultaneously, the situation was exacerbated by a microchip shortage, prompting companies to seek mobile computing alternatives to replace traditional end-user PCs. Consequently, organizations have been in search of a solution that can safeguard data in a cloud-centric environment while allowing employees to use their personal devices for remote work.

Data is arguably the most valuable asset for any organization, encompassing trade secrets, electronic health records, and other sensitive information. A decade ago, organizations could establish strong defenses against cyber threats with firewalls, IPS systems, and proxies. However, the advent of cloud technology introduced a host of new challenges, compelling security professionals to reimagine their data protection strategies.

The shift from a tightly controlled, on-premises security model to an expansive cloud environment is still underway for many organizations. Traditional security architectures relied on building robust defenses around on-premises infrastructure, but this approach is no longer sufficient. Consequently, there has been a widespread loss of visibility, compliance, and data protection as employees increasingly work from remote locations.

The current challenge revolves around constructing new security perimeters, extending farther out to encompass the data and users at the endpoint. This entails the creation of a new security paradigm. The days of securing online sessions solely within the confines of a corporate network are behind us, as the remote workforce demands a different approach. Traditional solutions like virtual private networks (VPNs) prove unsustainable due to the excessive traffic backhauling they require.

Enter Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), a comprehensive solution consisting of various technologies and strategies. It encompasses the convergence of network services and network security solutions, follows Zero Trust principles, involves a network with extensive points of presence, and emphasizes simplified management and monitoring. This multifaceted approach enables the capture of network traffic and the deployment of security policy enforcement at the network’s edge.

The foundation of Symantec’s SASE solution by Broadcom Software is the Symantec Web Security Service (WSS). This service integrates multiple advanced security technologies, delivering them from the cloud. WSS operates on a high-performance, fully redundant cloud-native infrastructure comprising over 40 points of presence (POPs).

In contrast to older cloud SWG infrastructure used by competitors, Symantec’s software-defined system heals faster, free from reliance on physical network components for scalability.