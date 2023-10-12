iStore Offers Best iPhone Trade-In Values for Upgrades

Following the launch of Apple’s iPhone 15 in South Africa, iStore proudly introduces its highest-ever trade-in values, revolutionizing the way customers upgrade their iPhones.

iStore now offers the world’s most exceptional trade-in values. This bold move underscores iStore’s unwavering commitment to providing customers with a more flexible, and cost-effective approach to owning the latest iPhone.

Chris Dodd, iStore’s CEO, commented, “We’ve observed a significant trend where customers are shifting away from financing their devices through lengthy cellular contracts and choosing to purchase iPhones outright using iStore’s generous trade-in values.

With our new trade-in program, customers can upgrade to the latest iPhone 15 while significantly reducing the financial constraints associated with long-term cellular contracts. We understand that cellular contracts limit upgrade flexibility and payment options, which is why we are championing a more favorable iPhone acquisition process.”

Key Highlights of iStore’s Trade-In Programme

Unmatched Trade-In Values: iStore sets an industry benchmark by providing unparalleled trade-in values. Customers can now receive up to R24,000 for their iPhone 14 models, granting South African customers the world’s highest trade-in values.

Enhanced Values for Launch Period: iStore’s trade-in values are already the world’s best, and they’re further enhancing these values during the iPhone 15 launch period with an additional R3,500 on iPhone 13 and R2,000 on iPhone 12 trade-in models.

Affordability and Flexibility: By trading in their current iPhones, customers can significantly reduce the upfront costs of upgrading to the iPhone 15. This approach ensures greater affordability and flexibility, enabling users to embrace cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.

Freedom from Cellular Contracts

Unlike cellular contracts that tether customers to lengthy agreements, iStore’s trade-in program empowers users to retain control over their mobile plans. Bid farewell to restrictive contracts and welcome the freedom of choice.

Sustainability: Embracing sustainability is a core principle at iStore. The trade-in program promotes responsible device disposal, contributing to a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.

Seamless Experience: Transitioning to a new iPhone has never been smoother. iStore’s expert staff is dedicated to ensuring a hassle-free trade-in process.

Chris Dodd, iStore’s CEO, added, “We are determined to provide our customers with a flexible and cost-effective option for acquiring the latest iPhone, all without the encumbrance of long-term contract commitments. This is, unequivocally, a superior way to purchase an iPhone.”