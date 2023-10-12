How will GenAI Impact the Human-PC Experience?

Three years ago, we embarked on a journey discussing the renaissance of the PC. It was a reminder of the PC’s integral role in connecting and collaborating.

However, it wasn’t until 2020, during the height of work-from-home and virtual learning, that we truly understood the PC’s irreplaceable importance across all aspects of our lives. This revelation fueled our vision for the future and sparked discussions about where our investments should go, ultimately shaping the evolution of the PC-human experience.

How will GenAI Redefine the PC-Human Experience?

Today, we stand on the brink of another pivotal moment – the era of generative AI (GenAI). The impact of GenAI promises to rival the introduction of the PC four decades ago, when it revolutionized productivity. The question now is, how will GenAI shape the future of the PC and redefine the PC-human experience?

In the present, to grasp the opportunities that AI presents, we must first look back at where we started and where we stand. Chances are, you’ve already incorporated some form of AI into your daily life; AI and machine learning have been part of our world for some time. We recognized the potential for PCs to enhance human productivity and became early adopters of AI, making our PCs more intelligent, self-aware, and user-aware.

AI for the Purpose of Optimisation

Dell Optimizer, for instance, utilizes AI to automatically optimize your PC, enhancing your productivity by running apps more efficiently, preserving battery life, and eliminating unwanted background noise during conference calls.

As the PC’s capabilities continue to grow, it becomes an essential player in developing GenAI. Our Dell Precision workstations support GPU and multi-GPU acceleration, CPU multi-threading, and more. This power empowers app developers to locally train large AI models with millions to hundreds of millions of parameters right on the device, enabling the preparation, development, prototyping, and deployment of GenAI models.

The Opportunities of GenAI – Near-Term

In the near term, GenAI will transform how we live and work. AI-enabled PCs are already finding a place in this transformation. The recent announcement of Microsoft Copilot demonstrates how GenAI will unlock unprecedented levels of productivity. This shift places ideas at the forefront, allowing you to channel your time into creativity, problem-solving, and innovation.

The Possibilities of GenAI – Long Term

However, as we demand more from our devices, PCs must evolve, incorporating language modeling, language processing, and machine learning to enhance the user experience. These changes bring immense efficiencies, cost-effectiveness, improved privacy and security, reduced latency, and sustainability benefits.

Looking beyond the next few years, we envision your future PC becoming a genuine digital partner, transcending its role in driving human productivity to enhance human performance. This transformation will require you to reimagine your interactions with today’s familiar laptops and desktops. Instead of relying primarily on typing, interactions will expand to include voice, visual commands, and gestures.

PC as an Interpreter of Moods

Your PC will interpret your mood, facial expressions, tone of voice, or even changes in your typing style for a richer, more personalized experience. Your PC experience will shift from searching to prompting, from reading to understanding, and from editing to directing.

The prospects are exhilarating, not just for devices, but for the entire PC ecosystem. We draw inspiration from human experiences to drive human progress.

Humans Remain the Core of Progress

We find ourselves at a turning point, unlike any we’ve seen since the PC’s introduction 40 years ago. While we may not have all the answers, we know that humans will remain at the core of progress.

New software developments, emerging architectures, expanding service capabilities, and our continuous efforts centered around human connection and experience have positioned us at this inflection point. End-user experiences will undergo remarkable improvements at an unprecedented pace.

By Sam Burd