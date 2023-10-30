Affordable Locally Assembled Smartphones Now Available in Kenya

Kenya| The launch of East Africa Device Assembly Kenya Limited in Athi River provides Kenyans with affordable locally assembled smartphones.

This device assembly factory is a joint venture between local Mobile Network Operators and international device manufacturers. The devices will be available nationwide at Faiba shops, dealer stores, Safaricom shops, and the Masoko online platform, with prices starting at KES 7,499.

The initial mobile phone offerings include the 4G-enabled Neon 5″ “Smarta” and 6½” “Ultra.” They will introduce more devices in the coming months, including a locally assembled tablet.

The factory fulfills the government’s commitment to establishing local smartphone assembly capacity in Kenya, with the capability to produce up to 3 million mobile phone units annually.

Joshua Chepkwony, Chairman of EADAK and Chairman & CEO of Jamii Telecom, stated, “This assembly plant will support the government’s agenda to enhance digital inclusion in the country, achieved through a collaborative approach involving industry partnerships and favorable government policies.”

The factory is also expected to generate between 300 and 500 direct jobs, foster local talent development, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, emphasized, “The launch of EADAK reaffirms our belief in the power of connectivity to transform lives and drive economic progress. This partnership underscores our relentless pursuit to expand 4G access, empower Kenyans through affordable, high-quality smartphones, create employment opportunities, and contribute to our economy’s growth.”