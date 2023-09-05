HKPC Cyber Security Launches ‘Smart & Secure City Hall’ to Boost Cybersecurity Awareness

Hong Kong Productivity Council Cyber Security (HKPC Cyber Security) unveiled the “Smart & Secure City Hall” showcasing cyber security, IoT, multi-cloud, connected vehicles, smartphone security, privacy protection, and security surveillance solutions.

HKPC Cyber Security dedicates itself to delivering world-class technology and services, helping organizations of all sizes enhance their cyber security and threat protection.

Supported by over 40 groups and organizations from various sectors, the Hall exhibits 15 innovative cybersecurity solutions to educate the industry and the public on the latest developments. Highlights include phishing attack insights, DeepFake technology awareness, and the “CyberDefender Metaverse” platform by the Hong Kong Police Force. Furthermore, the presentation includes practical tips on digital identity, privacy protection, and home surveillance cameras.

The Hall aims to address the increasing frequency of cyber security threats and attacks. In H1 2023, HKCERT handled 3,802 security incidents, including botnets and phishing attacks. Five key information security risks for 2023 are identified: phishing, AI-based attacks, crime-as-a-service, Web 3.0 security, and IoT vulnerabilities. The Hall seeks to raise awareness and educate on utilizing cyber security technologies to prevent attacks and safeguard personal information.

Mr. TANG Ping-keung emphasizes the importance of cyber security in building a secure smart city, while Hon Sunny TAN highlights HKPC’s commitment to safeguarding local enterprises and citizens from threats.

A panel discussion featuring experts on cyber security and privacy protection followed the opening ceremony. The discussion delved into smart city cyber threats and strategies for boosting awareness and security at individual and enterprise levels.